Early Amazon Prime Day deals: 2TB 4TB external SSDs from Samsung WD SanDisk Crucial and more

There has never been a better time to upgrade your storage with an SSD and we are not joking here. Over the last few months or so, hardware, in general, has been extremely affordable compared to what they were a couple of years ago, and products like graphics cards, processors, and of course, storage components like SSDs and HDDs, have been the cheapest they have ever been.
In this article, we cover several external (portable) SSD from multiple manufacturers like Samsung, SanDisk, Silicon Power, Western Digital (WD), and Crucial. We have made a list of the best external SSDs on the market selling at the best prices currently. All the products listed below are shipped and sold by either Amazon/Newegg or the manufacturer themselves.
-
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2: $299.99 (Amazon US) ; $299.99 (Newegg US)
-
Silicon Power 4TB B75 Rugged Portable External SSD USB 3.2 Gen 1 Read 520MB/s Write 430MB/s: $162.97 (Amazon US)
-
Crucial X6 4TB, QLC NAND, Up to 800MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $209.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB, Portable SSD, TLC NAND, up-to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant: $259.99 (Amazon US) ; $259.99 (Newegg US)
-
Silicon Power 2TB B75 Rugged Portable External SSD USB 3.2 Gen 1 Read 520MB/s Write 430MB/s: $79.97 (Amazon US)
- Crucial X6 2TB, QLC NAND, Up to 800MB/s - USB 3.2, USB-C: $97.19 (Amazon US) ; $99.99 (Newegg US)
-
WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD - Up to 2,000MB/s, RGB Lighting, Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, & Mac: $169.99 (Amazon US)
If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.
As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
2 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement