Get this white lightweight Cooler Master MM712 wireless gaming mouse for a new low price

If you follow the trends for current PC game accessories, you know that in the world of gaming mice, being as lightweight as possible is currently in among pro gamers. However, these mice tend to also be on the more expensive side. Cooler Master has a lightweight gaming mouse that currently has a price cut that won't break the wallet.

Right now, the white-colored version of the Cooler Master MM712 wireless gaming mouse is priced at $34.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price for this mouse and it's also a $15 discount from its $59.99 MSRP.

This mouse weighs just 59 grams which means you should be able to move it quickly on your mouse pad during competitive PC online multiplayer game matches. In addition to its light weight, it has mouse feet that are made of 95 percent PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) material. That should also allow for very low friction, along with high durability, as you guide the mouse in games, or in normal PC work.

The mouse has an optical sensor that can be set to up to 19,000 DPI along with a polling rate of up to 1000 MHz. The switches on its two main buttons are designed to last up to 70 million clicks each. In addition to its two wireless modes (Bluetooth 5.1 and 2,4 Ghz with an included USB dongle), the mouse has a USB charging cable that can also be used as a normal connector, and it even has an ultraweave cable to keep it from snagging.

