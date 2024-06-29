The Ring Video Doorbell is at an all-time low price of $49.99

The Amazon Ring Video Doorbell is at its all-time lowest price of just $49.99 for Prime members. This is the lowest price that this device has ever been at so it's a great opportunity if you want this camera-equipped doorbell. If you don't have Prime, don't worry you can just start a trial and make your order.

With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can see a video feed of who is at your door right from your phone. This is the newest model of the Ring Video Doorbell so you get improved 1080p HD video, crisper night vision, and adjustable motion zones.

Aside from being able to see a video of who is at the door, you can also hear them and speak to them from anywhere you have your phone. As soon as someone rings your doorbell, you will get a notification so that you can respond. They don't even need to ring the doorbell if you enable the built-in motion sensors.

If you have an Amazon Echo device in your home, you can link that to the Ring Video Doorbell too and be alerted from it. You can also connect your Fire TV too.

In terms of power, the Ring Video Doorbell uses a built-in rechargeable battery. You can hardwire it to an existing doorbell system or transformer for continuous charging too.

