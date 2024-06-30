Save £20 on the HP DeskJet 2820e All-in-One printer

Printers may seem a little bit antiquated nowadays with everything going online but having one handy for printing, scanning, and copying can be extremely helpful. Now, with the 33%-off deal on the HP DeskJet 2820e printer, you won't have to spend much to get these features.

This printer has 1,588 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.3 out of 5 stars suggesting customers really liked it. HP has put a big emphasis on it being simple and stress-free, a very important factor when it comes to printers because they can be a huge headache.

Then DeskJet 2820e boasts black and white printouts at 7.5 pages per minute and in colour at 5.5 pages per minute. With your purchase, you get 3 free months of Instant Ink which lets you print up to 700 pages a month. After 3 months, you can pay a fee to keep getting ink refills or buy them yourself as you need them. With Instant Ink, HP will send you ink only when it detects you're running out, not every month.

It should also be noted that this is a wireless printer. According to HP, you use an easy-to-use app to get the printer set up. The printer also boasts reliable connectivity as it automatically reconnects to the Wi-Fi if ever the connection is lost.

