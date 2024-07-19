Sony Bar 9 Dolby Atmos, DTS:X sound bar further drops in price, reaches new all-time low

Amazon US is currently offering the Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 sound bar at its lowest price yet so, grab one for yourself for an enhanced home entertainment experience today. The BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 delivers cinema-style surround sound with its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. The audio is automatically calibrated to your room’s characteristics using Sound Field Optimisation, ensuring optimal sound quality.

Supporting industry-standard formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced, this soundbar provides an authentic cinematic audio experience. Furthermore, featuring an innovative acoustic design with 13 speaker units, the Bar 9 offers enhanced performance and, room-filling spatial audio.

The Theater Bar 9 also supports the latest video and gaming features, including 4K HDR, 8K HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDMI 2.1 gaming features like 4K120, VRR, and ALLM. For PS5 users, the soundbar is compatible with exclusive BRAVIA TV features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, enhancing your gaming experience.

Moreover, it supports wireless music streaming through Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth. When paired with compatible BRAVIA TV models, the Bar 9 can be controlled directly from the TV menu. Additionally, the BRAVIA Connect app allows for easy control of the soundbar from your smartphone, enabling adjustments to volume, sound profiles, and advanced settings.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 Sound Bar (Surround Sound Home Theater with 13 Speakers, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI 2.1 and Supports Spotify Connect/Apple AirPlay - HT-A9000): $1098 (Amazon US)

You can also pair them up with Sony's SW5 and SW3 wireless subwoofers which are currently at their lowest prices too.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.