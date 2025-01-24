LG S95TR 9.1.5 S90TR 7.1.3 Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofer back to least price

In case you are after a good quality AV Receiver, Yamaha still has the sale on the RX-A4A and V6A which you can check out in this dedicated article. For those who prefer something like a soundbar, Sonos has its Arc for the lowest-ever price of $650 for both the white and black variants.

If you want soundbar options with (wireless) subwoofers, LG and Amazon have brought back down the prices of the S90TR 7.1.3 and S95TR 9.1.5 models to their lowest. (purchase links under the specs list below).

LG S95TR 9.1.5

The S95TR is rated for an output of 810 watts RMS, while the S90TR is 670 watts. The key specs and features of the soundbars are given below:

S95TR Center: 35 W

Front: 35W

Rear: 40W x 2

Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

Surround: 35W x 2

Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

Bluetooth: Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

Optical Input: Yes

USB Host: Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

HDMI eARC: Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes S90TR Center: 35 W

Rear: 50W x 2

Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

Surround: 35W x 2

Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

Bluetooth: Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

Optical Input: Yes

USB Host: Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

HDMI eARC: Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes

Get the LG soundbars with wireless subwoofers at the links below:

LG S95TR, 9.1.5 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speaker Included, TV Synergy, WOW Orchestra, Wireless Connection to TV, WOW Interface (2024 New Model): $996.99 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $1499.99)

LG S90TR, 7.1.3 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speaker Included, TV Synergy, WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, WOWCAST Built-in (2024 New Model): $645.46 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $899.99)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.