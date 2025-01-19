Sonos Arc soundbar, Onkyo NR6100 7.2 AV receiver with Dolby Atmos and more are lowest priced

Sonos has dropped the price of its Arc soundbar to the lowest. The product is available for just $650 (purchase link towards the end of the article). The discount applies on both the white and black variants so you can choose based on your preference.

While the Arc may not deliver the deepest bass, its eight mid-woofers should offer plenty of punchy mid-bass and decent vocal clarity. For the highs, there are three silk-dome tweeters. Sonos does not specify the RMS or any sort of wattage for the speakers though, nor does it provide other spec details like sensitivity, among others. It only discloses that the amplifier is based on the Class D topology which means that Arc should be fairly power efficient.

In terms of features, the Arc soundbar supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC/ARC. Sonos notes:

If you connect to a TV with eARC, the Dolby audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, MAT, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital.



If you connect to a TV using ARC, the Dolby audio formats supported are dependent on your TV model and manufacturer. The TV may be capable of sending Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital. An ARC connection cannot support TrueHD or MAT.



If you connect to a TV using the optical adapter, the Dolby audio formats supported are dependent on your TV model and manufacturer. The TV may be capable of sending Dolby Digital. An optical connection cannot support Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, MAT, or Dolby Digital Plus.

Get the Sonos Arc at the link below:

Sonos Arc - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $649.99 (Amazon US)

If you are someone who is looking for a dedicated AV receiver set up, consider the Onkyo TX-NR6100 which is still at its all-time low price of $400.

