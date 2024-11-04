LG 9.1.5/7.1.3 Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofers are up to 34% off

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems. Besides those, Bose is still offering its Smart Ultra and accompanying Bass Module subwoofer, and more, for very affordable prices that you can check out in this dedicated article.

LG S95TR 9.1.5

The deals from LG are in the form of S95TR and S90TR, which are relatively new models as they launched earlier this year. The former, which is the flagship, debuted at an original MSRP of $1499.99, making the current discounted price a great deal (buying links under the specs list below).

The S95TR is rated for an output of 810 watts RMS, while the S90TR is 670 watts. The key specs and features of the soundbars are given below:

S95TR Center: 35 W

Front: 35W

Rear: 40W x 2

Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

Surround: 35W x 2

Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

Bluetooth: Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

Optical Input: Yes

USB Host: Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

HDMI eARC: Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes S90TR Center: 35 W

Rear: 50W x 2

Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

Surround: 35W x 2

Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

Bluetooth: Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

Optical Input: Yes

USB Host: Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

HDMI eARC: Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes

Get the LG soundbars with wireless subwoofers at the links below:

LG S95TR, 9.1.5 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speaker Included, TV Synergy, WOW Orchestra, Wireless Connection to TV, WOW Interface (2024 New Model): $996.99 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $1499.99)

LG S90TR, 7.1.3 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speaker Included, TV Synergy, WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, WOWCAST Built-in (2024 New Model): $691.42 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $899.99)

