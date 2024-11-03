WD Black SN850X is currently the cheapest 8TB NVMe SSD with a 26% discount

For those who want as much storage in their computers as possible, purchasing a large-capacity HDD is still the best option cost-wise. However, if you do not want a spinning disk in your PC and you do not mind spending hundreds of dollars on an SSD that can host terabytes of data, this deal from WD may be exactly what you need.

The 8TB WD_BLACK SN850X PCIe SSD is currently available on Amazon with a 24% discount, making it the most affordable 8TB NVMe SSD on the market (there are cheaper SATA SSDs with a capacity of 8TB). It is available in two configurations: with and without a heatsink. Both are currently at their lowest prices ever.

Besides being able to store massive libraries of games, the SN850X will make sure those games load in no time, with speeds up to 7,200MB/s sequential read and 6,600MB/s sequential write (1200K IOPS random read/write). The drive also supports DirectStorage API for faster texture loading with compatible graphics cards.

The 8TB WD_BLACK SN850X has a five-year limited warranty with a mean-time between failures rating of 4,800 TBW.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.