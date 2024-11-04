PowerToys 0.86 is out with module grouping, new feaures for Advanced Paste, and more

Microsoft has a big new update for PowerToys users. Version 0.86 is now available for download with the promised module grouping for a tidier user interface, new capabilities for existing modules, such as Advanced Paste, and a lot of other changes. There are no new toys in 0.86, but the update still packs a lot of new stuff.

Here are the update highlights:

Advanced Paste has new abilities: Image to text, and paste to file (text / png / html).

In settings, we've adjusted the left navigation to group the utilities. As the number of utilities shipped with PowerToys keeps growing, we felt this was a needed adjustment. Thanks everyone for your feedback!

Workspaces received many bug fixes, including the proper launching of many instances of the same application in the same workspace. Note, we are still actively looking at how to properly handle PWA detection.

We've added a telemetry opt-in option in the Settings General tab. As it is off-by-default, we encourage users to turn it on as that helps direct our development efforts and their journeys. More information about the data we collect can be found in the PowerToys Data and Privacy documentation and what each event does.

And here is the rest of the changelog:

General Added a setting for telemetry opt-in (off by default, however, see above for why we encourage you to opt-in!) and user controls to view data.

Improved exception logging by adding the type of Exception and InnerException. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Advanced Paste Added new built-in actions: Image to text, and paste txt, png or html as a file. Mouse Jump Refactored the common classes into a separate project. Thanks @mikeclayton!

Brought back the telemetry events that were deleted across previous refactoring efforts.

Mouse Without Borders

Refactored the Logger common classes. Thanks @mikeclayton! New+ Fixed the telemetry event for when the modules is enabled or disabled. (This was a hotfix for 0.85)

Fixed bug when creating folders or files that contain Unicode characters.

Fixed bug when the name of a new folder collided with an already existing folder.

Updated the New+ icons to the fluent style. Peek Folder preview enumeration of size and number of files is now more responsive and faster. PowerToys Run Handled a culture not found error when checking for right-to-left languages.

Fixed the WebSearch plugin results title being trimmed in the UI.

The Unit Converter plugin will now show more significant digits.

Improved error handling when copying to the clipboard results in an error. Quick Accent Added support for the Serbian Cyrillic character set. Registry Preview Adopted the Monaco Editor as the UI text editor. Settings Fixed a crash when trying to access a non-existing templates folder from the New+ page.

Added a navigation tree to group utilities in the left navigation menu.

Sorted the list of languages in the language selection combo box in the General tab.

Fixed the state of the info bar about templates not being backed up to not close and react to the module's enabled state in the New+ page.

Fixed a crash caused by a dangling thread.

Clicking a notification about there being an update available should now correctly open the Settings application in the General tab.

Fixed a UI freeze when trying to access the Diagnostic Data Viewer files. Workspaces Fixed launching the incorrect workspace when launching many workspaces quickly through shortcuts.

Fixed launching many instances of the same application in a workspace.

Fixed a crash when a previously captured monitor ID no longer existed.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong coordinates to be saved for minimized applications.

Fixed an issue causing a crash when stress testing workspace launching.

Fixed application launching when UAC is off and every application always runs elevated.

If you already use PowerToys, you can update it by heading to Settings > General and clicking the "Check for updates" button. Alternatively, get PowerToys 0.86 from the Microsoft Store or GitHub. With the next update, version 0.87, look out for two new modules: Sysinternals' Zoomit and File Actions Menu.