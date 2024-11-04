TECH_BARGAINS 11/4: Apple Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024, Sony Samsung TVs

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out KEF bookshelf speakers in gorgeous walnut, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Apple Macbook Pro, Sony, Samsung, LG, Samsung TVs, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply.). The full list of featured deals is given below:
Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD with USB-A Adapter - Up to 2100MB/s Read and 2000MB/s Write - PC and Mac, with Mylio Photos+ - USB-C 3.2 External Solid State Drive - CT1000X10PROSSD902: $111.98 (Amazon US)
Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card and Sony NPFZ100 Z-series Rechargeable Battery Pack Bundle: $176.98 (Amazon US)
Kingston FURY Beast RGB White 128GB (4x32GB) 5600MT/s CL40 DDR5 XMP DIMM | Overclocking | Plug N Play | Intel XMP 3.0 | Kit of 4 | KF556C40BWAK4-128: $389.99 (Amazon US)
Kingston Fury Beast 16GB (2x8GB) 5200MT/s DDR5 CL36 Desktop Memory Kit of 2 | AMD Expo | Plug N Play |KF552C36BBEK2-16: $54.99 (Amazon US)
Crucial RAM 32GB DDR5 5600 Desktop Memory CT32G56C46U5: $86.99 (Amazon US)
Alienware Aurora R16 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop - Intel Core i9-14900F Processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB GDDR6X, Windows 11 Home, Onsite Service - Black: $2100.00 (Amazon US)
Thermaltake Ceres 500 Black Mid Tower E-ATX Computer Case with Tempered Glass Side Panel; 4 Preinstalled PWM ARGB Fans; Rotational PCIe Slots & GPU Holder; CA-1X5-00M1WN-00; 3 Years Warranty: $104.99 (Amazon US)
Rosewill 4U Server Chassis Rackmount Case | 8 3.5" HDD Bays, 3 5.25" Devices | E-ATX Compatible | 5 Front 120mm Fans, 2 Rear 80mm Fans | 2X USB 3.0 | Front Panel Lock | Silver/Black - RSV-L4000U: $199.99 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR RM1000x Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX Power Supply – ATX 3.1 Compliant – PCIe 5.1 Support – Cybenetics Gold Efficiency – Native 12V-2x6 Connector – Black: $164.99 (Amazon US)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (10 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Platinum: $1120.26 (Amazon US)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver: $1399.00 (Amazon US)
MSI Creator 16 AI Studio Laptop: Intel Ultra 9-185H, 16" UHD+ MiniLED Display, NVIDIA RTX 4080, 64GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, MicroSD Card Reader, Win 11 Pro: Lunar Gray A1VIG-072US: $2899.99 (Amazon US)
Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 27" Ultra HD Stereoscopic 3D Gaming Display | Eye Tracking | Real-Time Rendering | AI Technologies I AMD FreeSync Premium (G-SYNC Compatible) | 160Hz: $1779.98 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 14" Galaxy Book4 Pro Business Laptop, Wi-Fi PC Computer, Windows 11 PRO, Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H / 16GB / 1TB, 3K AMOLED Touchscreen, 2024 Model, NP944XGK-KG1US, Moonstone Gray: $1399.99 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series Quantum HDR+, Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Q-Symphony 3.0, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN98Q80C, 2023 Model): $3997.99 (Amazon US)
LG 83-Inch Class OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Alexa Built-in (OLED83G4WUA, 2024), 7.1.3 ch. Sound Bar with Wireless Dolby Atmos and Rear Speakers: $5286.43 (Amazon US)
Sony 85 Inch Mini LED QLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 9 Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Features for PlayStation 5 (K-85XR90), 2024 Model: $3998.00 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Eye Comfort Mode, Gaming Hub, Alexa Built-in (QN75Q70D, 2024 Model): $1197.99 (Amazon US)
Panasonic W95 Series 55-inch Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV Built-in, Local Dimming Ultra, 144Hz Refresh Rate and Alexa Built in - TV-55W95AP: $1099.99 (Amazon US)
Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Features for The PlayStation® 5 XR65X90L- Latest Model, Black: $998.00 (Amazon US)
Hisense U6 Series 85U6N 85 Inches ULED 4K Smart TV | Mini-LED | QLED | 600 Nits | Motion Rate 240 | Dolby Vision HDR 10+ | Dolby Atmos | Full Array Local Dimming | Voice Control | Google TV: $997.99 (Amazon US)
Hisense 55-Inch Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV Series Dolby Vision HDR Google Smart TV (55S7N, 2024 Model) - Art Mode, Anti-Glare Panel, Hi-Matte Display, Frame & UltraSlim Wall Mount Included, 144Hz: $799.99 (Amazon US)
Lenovo Tab Plus - 2024 - Premium Entertainment Tablet - 8 JBL® Speakers - 11.5" 2K LCD Touch Display - 8GB Memory - 128GB Storage - MediaTek™ Helio G99 - Folio Case Included - Luna Grey: $249.99 (Amazon US)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (GPS, 44mm) - Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band, M/L (Renewed): $162.18 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses, Skyler: $349.83 (Amazon US)
Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter: $19.07 (Amazon US)
Belkin 108W GaN USB Charging Station for Multiple Devices, 2 Type C + 2 Type A Ports Fast Desktop Charger Dock Hub for iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad Pro, Air, Mini, MacBook Pro 16” 14” and Air - Black: $59.99 (Amazon US)
8BitDo Ultimate 3-mode Controller for Xbox, Hall Effect Joysticks and Hall Triggers, 2 Pro Back Paddle Buttons, Wired for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Wireless for Windows and Android - Officially Licensed (Black): $48.94 (Amazon US)
8BitDo Ultimate C Wired Controller for Xbox with Hall Effect Joysticks and Hall Triggers, RGB Lighting Fire Ring, Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 - Officially Licensed (Dark Green): $28.23 (Amazon US)
Elgato Stream Deck Neo – 8 Customizable Keys, 2 Touch Points, Speed Through Tasks & Workflows - Control Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Zoom, Spotify and more, Drag-’n-Drop Setup - Works with Mac & PC: $84.99 (Amazon US)
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device with Voice Remote & Indoor Camera Bundle: $53.33 (Amazon US)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset — White — Neodymium Magnetic Drivers — 100+ Audio Presets — 60 HR Battery — 2.4GHz or BT — Gen2.X Mic — Xbox, PC, PS, Switch, Mobile: $119.99 (Amazon US)
KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers - Pair (Walnut): $499.99 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG B63C 5.1ch Soundbar w/Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio, DTS Virtual:X, Built-in Center Speaker w SWA-9200S Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, Upgrade Soundbar System to True Surround Sound Experience: $345.98 (Amazon US)
JBL Clip 4 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, big audio and punchy bass, integrated carabiner, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, 10 hours of playtime, speaker for home, outdoor and travel (Grey): $39.95 (Amazon US)
KENWOOD DMX709S eXcelon 6.95-Inch Capacitive Touch Screen, Car Stereo, CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM HD Radio, MP3 Player, USB Port, Double DIN, 13-Band EQ, SiriusXM: $349.00 (Amazon US)
Kenwood DMX4707S 6.8" Digital Media Touchscreen Receiver w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: $249.00 (Amazon US)
LUMIX S9 Full Frame Camera with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 L Mount Lens, Compact Mirrorless Camera for Content Creators with Real Time LUT, Open Gate and Easy Sharing of Photos & Video – DC-S9KG (Green): $1497.99 (Amazon US)
Sony SEL E Mount 20TC 2X Teleconverter - White: $700.86 (Amazon US)
Sony GN60 Wireless Radio Control External Flash Small(Black): $468.00 (Amazon US)
Arlo Pro 5S XL Spotlight Security Camera 2K HDR | Indoor/Outdoor | Band Wi-Fi Connects to Strongest Network | Longer Battery Life, 12X Zoom, Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio - White, 3 Pack: $319.99 (Amazon US with Prime)
ZEISS Terra ED Pocket Binoculars Compact, Waterproof, and Fast Focusing with Coated Glass for Optimal Clarity in All Weather Conditions for Bird Watching, Hunting, Sightseeing 8x25: $274.99 (Amazon US)
Nikon PROSTAFF P3 8x30 Binocular | Waterproof, fogproof, Rubber-Armored Compact Binocular, Wide Field of View & Long Eye Relief | Official Nikon USA Model: $96.95 (Amazon US)
Opticron Adventurer T WP 12x50 Binocular - Black: $70.56 (Amazon US)
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam - 4K 30 FPS/1080p 60 FPS Computer Camera & Dual Mics, Noise Reduction, & Privacy Cover - Zoom Certified - Swivel/Tilt Adjust - Color Correction, AF & Framing (695J6AA#ABL): $87.99 (Amazon US)
