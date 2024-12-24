Onkyo 8K 9.2 AV Receiver with Dolby Atmos/Vision, IMAX Enhanced, DTS, THX is a deal

If you are looking for a dedicated AVR for your home theatre experience then you can have a look at Onkyo's TX-RZ50 9.2 channel amplifier that is selling for its lowest price today (purchase link under the specs list below).

This is a powerful network AV Receiver (AVR) that not only supports popular features like Dolby Atmos and Vision but also IMAX Enhanced, and it also carries the more old-school yet still revered THX certification. It is also Sonos certified and Onkyo says it can "join your existing Sonos Home Sound System".

The TX-RZ50 works with speakers of 4 ohms all the way up to 16 ohm sensitivity although, as is mostly the case, 6-8 ohms is probably the optimal operating sensitivity since lower ohms means your amplifier will have to handle more current flow and higher ohms would mean less power and thus lower volume.

The key specs of the Onkyo TX-RZ50 Smart AVR are given below:

Power output (All channels) 250 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1 channel driven) 120 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 channels driven, FTC)

Dynamic power 250 W (3 ohms, Front) 220 W (4 ohms, Front) 130 W (8 ohms, Front)

THD+N (Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise) 0.08% (20 Hz–20 kHz, half power)

Frequency response 5 Hz–100 kHz/+1 dB, -3 dB (Direct Mode)

Signal-to-noise ratio 106 dB (Line, IHF-A) 80 dB (Phono, IHF-A)

7 HDMI inputs (1 front), 2 outputs (Main [ eARC ], Sub/Zone 2)

1 component video input (assignable)

2 composite video inputs (assignable)

2 digital audio inputs (1 coaxial , 1 optical , assignable)

6 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable)

1 phono input with built-in low-noise MM equalizer for turntable

1/8˝ (3.5 mm) setup mic input for AccuEQ/Dirac Live (front)

1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack (front)

11.2-ch pre-outs (analog RCA, variable)

Get the Onkyo TX-RZ50 at the link below:

Onkyo TX-RZ50 9.2-Channel Dolby Atmos/Vision, IMAX Enhanced THX Certified AV Receiver: $898.00 (Amazon US)

