ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 systems discounted at Amazon

If you are looking for a solid Mesh Wi-Fi system that offers high-speed wireless connectivity throughout your home, you should look at this new deal from Amazon US on the ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi system. This Wi-Fi Mesh system includes two Wi-Fi routers that support speeds up to 6600 Mbps and coverage up to 5500 square feet.

The 6 GHz band support in this Wi-Fi system, with wider channels and higher capacity, enables a stable backhaul connection between nodes, higher performance, lower latency, and less interference from legacy Wi-Fi devices.

ASUS ZenWiFi AX XT8 features a quad-core CPU to deliver faster network performance. The vertical housing features a specially designed antenna and circuit board to deliver stronger Wi-Fi signal strength and also enable better airflow for improved thermal performance.

ASUS ZenWiFi is also compatible with the ASUS AiMesh software experience, which will allow you to connect multiple compatible ASUS routers to create a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi network.

This deal presents a great opportunity to upgrade your home network with a powerful and reliable mesh Wi-Fi system. You can find the ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 deal here at Amazon US.

If you want a future-proof home Wi-Fi solution, you should consider the latest ASUS Wi-Fi routers that support the Wi-Fi 7 standard. The new ASUS ZenWiFi BT10 Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that supports speeds up to 18 Gbps with 6GHz Wi-Fi is now available at a 20% discount from Amazon US.

With MLO technology, the ASUS ZenWiFi BT10 combines and switches between the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands for seamless wireless network connections. The 320 MHz bandwidth doubles data capacity when compared to previous-generation routers. This discounted offer is a great opportunity to invest in a cutting-edge Wi-Fi solution.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.