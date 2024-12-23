Grab this Samsung Professional IPS monitor for just half the price

There is no need to spend hundreds of dollars if you want a solid and affordable monitor for work, study, or other PC activity. Right now, you can get this Samsung Professional Monitor with a massive 52% discount, which slashed its regular price to just $99.99.

The Samsung FT45 is a 24-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you more vertical space (convenient for productive work). It has a 1920x1200 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and narrow bezels on three sides. It is also easy on your eyes thanks to Eye Saver Mode with lower blue lights and Flicker Free technology that should eliminate flickering at all brightness levels (200 nits max brightness).

The stand lets you tilt, swivel, and pivot the monitor, plus adjust its height for the optimal viewing experience. If that is not enough, you can remove the stand and mount the display on a VESA arm. As for connectivity, you get two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and two USB ports for your accessories. Also, each monitor comes with a limited three-year warranty.

Samsung FT45 Series Professional Monitor - $99.99 | 52% off on Amazon US

