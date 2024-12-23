Get the Onkyo TX-8470 2-channel stereo network receiver for 25% off

Are you an audiophile looking for an exceptional music experience or do you have a home studio you want to improve? If so, check out the Onkyo TX-8470 on Amazon now which is reduced by 25% to under $600. If this sounds appealing, read what we have to say then buy it soon as the deal is only available for a limited time.

With the discount, this 2-channel stereo network receiver is available for $599, down from $799. Based on a handful of ratings it scores 4.8 out of 5 stars suggesting that it's a strong product. (Head over to this article if you are looking for a multi-channel AVR with Dolby Atmos/Vision and other features.)

With this two-channel stereo receiver, Onkyo says that each amplifier has been "meticulously optimized" for refined audio input. It leverages a gold-plated terminal and audio-grade capacitors to deliver clean sound. It also provides high current drive and minimized vibration for "superior sound reproduction and a richer listening experience."

The shift to streaming services during the 2010s has seen some listeners become more reminiscent of the old vinyl medium. According to Onkyo, the TX-8470 has been designed with record players in mind. It features patented discrete op amp circuitry and an isolated MM/MC phono board to protect phono signals from unwanted distortion.

If you're still partial to streaming music, then this product works with Roon, Tidal, Deezer, and more for streaming great-sounding music at home.

The specs of the TX-8470 are as follows:

POWER AND AMPLIFICATION 110W/ch (8Ω, 20-20kHz, 0.08% THD, 2ch driven)

Class G Amplifier HDMI AND VIDEO INPUTS 4 In / 1 Out (ARC)

8K/4K Ultra HD AUDIO IN/OUT 4 HDMI, 3 RCA, 2 Opt, 1 Coax, 1 MM/MC selectable

2 USB inputs

1 + Zone 2 Preout

1 Subwoofer out KEY FEATURES High-Current Class G amplifier

HDMI 8K and ARC support AV Connectivity

AM/FM Tuner

Bluetooth®

Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Deezer,

TuneIn radio, Pandora, and works with Sonos

Dedicated MM/MC Phono Circuit Board

Multiroom Broadcast through Wi-Fi; Roon Ready

Chromecast built-in and Airplay capable

If the Onkyo TX-8470 is appealing to you, head over to Amazon now and save $200!

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.