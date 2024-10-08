2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is now avialable for just $199

Today is a good day to upgrade your Xbox storage. Seagate's Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are now available with sweet discounts, which dropped the price of the 2TB variant to an all-time new low of just $199.99 and the 1TB variant to $129.99.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are a quick and easy way to expand your Xbox drive capacity. You do not need to dismember your console or even use any tools—just rotate your console and stick the card into its special port, just like a regular USB drive or cable.

Quick and easy!

The best part is that Xbox Storage Expansion Cards work the same as the built-in storage. That means there are no compromises in terms of speed or compatibility (regular USB-based drives can only host backward-compatible titles). All games stored on your card support all Xbox Velocity Architecture features, such as fast loading time or Quick Resume. You can also use your Expansion Card to move games between consoles.

Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards are officially licensed by Microsoft, and they come with a limited three-year warranty for peace of mind.

