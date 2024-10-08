Get big discounts on Apple MacBooks, AirPods Pro 2 and more during Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days offer significant discounts on various Apple products, including MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPads. The deals feature attractive price reductions on popular models like the MacBook Air with M2 and M3 chips, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), and different iPad models.

The 2022 Apple MacBook Air model comes with the M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. This MacBook Air model is now available for $749 (was $999) . You can find the deal here at Amazon.

The 2024 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch model comes with the M3 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, and Touch ID. This MacBook Air model is now available for $849 (was $1099). You can find the deal here at Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) comes with built-in GPS and 50m water resistance, allowing you to keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. You can now get this Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for just $169 (was $249). You can find the deal here at Amazon.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, support for Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, and more. You can now get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 (was $249) here at Amazon.

AirPods Max offers up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation compared with AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of listening time. You can now get Apple AirPods Max for $438 (was $608). You can find the deal here at Amazon.

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi comes with 64GB of storage, the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, an 8MP Wide back camera, and a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage. You can now get this iPad for $258 (was $398). It also includes AppleCare+ for 2 years. AppleCare+ for iPad extends your repair coverage and technical support to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date. You can find the deal here at Amazon.

The special-edition Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian supports Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, and offers up to 40 hours of battery life. You can now get these wireless headphones for $189.99 (was $349.99). You can find the deal here at Amazon.

The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) comes with the A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, a 12MP front camera, a 12MP back camera, and Touch ID. This iPad Mini is now available for $349 (was $499). You can find the deal here at Amazon.

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to upgrade your tech with Apple devices at a fraction of the cost.

