Amazon Deal: Denon 8K 7.2 Dolby Atmos, Vision AVR cheapest but for limited time

Over the last couple of months or so, there have been plenty of audio-related deals, including sound bars and AV receivers. While most of them have dried up by now, some of the cheaper LG budget soundbars with wireless subwoofers are still available at discounted prices.

If you are not a fan of all-in-one HTIB (home theatre in a box) setups like the soundbars linked above and instead prefer something with a dedicated receiver, then you can check out Denon's 7.2 channel AVR (AV receiver), which comes with support for Dolby Atmos, Vision, and more (buying link under the specs list below).

This AVR supports speakers ranging from 4 ohms up to 16 ohms. The full specs are given below:

Power Output: 75 watts per channel (8 ohms, 20Hz–20 khz. THD .08%, 2ch driven) 110 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD .7%, 2ch driven) 165 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD 10%, 1ch driven) 140 watts per channel (6 ohms, 1kHz, THD 1%, 1ch driven) Speaker Impedance 4-16Ω/ohms

Inputs: HDMI x6 Composite x2 Phono x1 Analog Audio x2 Digital Optical x2 Digital Coaxial x1 USB Front x1

Outputs: HDMI Monitor (eARC) x1 Composite x1 Audio Pre-out 0.2ch Zone 2 (speaker assignable) x1 Headphones x1



Denon AVR-S760H 7.2 Ch AVR - 75 W/Ch (2021 Model), Advanced 8K Upscaling, Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, DTS Virtual:X & More, Built-in HEOS, Amazon Alexa Voice Control: $349.99

