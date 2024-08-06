Amazon deal: Another Denon 8K 7.2 Dolby Atmos, Vision AVR is cheap for limited time

Over the last couple of months or so, there have been plenty of audio-related deals, including sound bars and AV receivers. While most of them have dried up, some of the cheaper LG budget soundbars with wireless subwoofers are still available at discounted prices.

If you are not a fan of all-in-one HTIB (home theater in a box) setups like the soundbars linked above and instead prefer something with a dedicated receiver, then you can check out Denon's 7.2 channel AVRs (AV receiver), which come with support for Dolby Atmos, Vision, and more (buying link under the specs list below). We already covered one earlier today in the form of the S760H that provides 75 watts per channel of RMS power. If you want more than that, you can consider going for the S970H which is also discounted (buying link under the specs list below).

The key specs of the Denon AVR-S970H are given below:

Power Output 90 watts per channel (8 ohm, 20Hz-20kHz, 0.08% 2ch Drive) 125 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive) 185 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 10% 1ch Drive)

VIDEO HDMI (ARC / eARC) In/Out: 6/2

AUDIO Analog In/Out: 4/- Phono (MM) In: Yes Digital In (Optical, Coaxial): 2, 1 Multi-Room Out: Analog, Digital: 1, - Multichannel Pre-Out: Yes (0.2) Subwoofer Out: 2



Get the Denon AVR-S970H at the link below:

Denon AVR-S970H 8K Ultra HD 7.2 Channel (90Watt X 7) AV Receiver - Built for Gaming, Music Streaming, 3D Audio & Video, Alexa + HEOS, DTS:X, Audyssey MultEQ XT, Black: $479.00 (Amazon US)

