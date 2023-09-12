Apple Watch Ultra 2 officially announced at $799, pre-orders begin today

At the highly anticipated Wonderlust event today, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series, the Watch Series 9, and the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. While the design might look familiar to its predecessor, the Ultra 2 boasts significant enhancements under the hood.

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its upgraded display, which sets a new standard for brightness in the Apple Watch lineup. With a rating of 3,000 nits, Apple proudly claims that it is the brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch.

Apple has also made strides in extending the Ultra 2's battery life. The smartwatch once again comes with a 542mAh battery, but in low-power mode, the device can now last an impressive 72 hours on a single charge. Additionally, Apple has taken a step towards sustainability by utilizing 95 percent recycled titanium for the watch's case.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rated IP6X, which means it can withstand dust and can be submerged in water up to 100 meters deep or 10 Bar pressure. It also meets the MIL-STD 810H standard, which means it is rugged enough to withstand altitudes of -500 to 9000 meters.

The new smartwatch is powered by the Apple S9 chipset. It uses the same architecture as the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It is built on the efficient 5nm process.

You pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today, priced at $799. S﻿hipping will start on September 22.