Get the Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum at the lowest-ever price of $249.99

When we think about our sci-fi homes of the future, one aspect is to have robots running around doing our housework for us. While we're not quite there yet, one type of machine that has been around for a while, but doesn't seem to be that popular yet, is robot vacuums. If you are looking to get your first one then check out the Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum which is at its lowest price of $249.99.

According to the product page, this vacuum is suitable for carpets and hard floors - that covers pretty much all homes out there. It weighs just 14.4 pounds and is controlled via an app. It should be noted that someone bought it in Australia where the SharkClean App is not available so if you're planning to buy it from outside the US, be careful.

For those who are new to these types of vacuums and wonder what you do with all the debris, well on this particular model the vacuum goes back to its home base where the rubbish is sucked from the vacuum into the base ready for emptying. You just tip the debris into your rubbish bag once every 30 days, you don't need special bags for this vacuum.

Covering the other features, the description reads:

INCREDIBLE SUCTION: Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home.

NO SPOTS MISSED: With Matrix Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

IT EMPTIES ITSELF: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns).

PRECISION HOME MAPPING: 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful vacuum suction, Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, and HEPA filtration system the robot captures pet hair, dust, dander and allergens with ease.

HANDS-FREE CONTROL: Set a cleaning schedule, initiate on-demand cleaning, or activate cleans all with sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

EXTENDED RUNTIME: Up to 120 minutes of runtime for whole-home cleaning. And with Recharge and Resume, the robot will return to the dock, recharge, and can pick up where it left off.

BUILT, TESTED, AND PERFECTED: Shark puts their robots through rigorous testing to guarantee reliable, and high-quality performance.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: 1 Shark AI Ultra Robot, 1 HEPA Self-Empty Base, and 2 Side Brushes.

This vacuum has had 6,088 ratings since its launch and has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. It's also marked as an Amazon Choice to reflect its good rating, price, and the fact that it's ready to ship now.

The product is shipped and sold by Amazon.com so you shouldn't have any delivery issues. If you need to return, refund, or replace you can do so within 30 days of receipt.

