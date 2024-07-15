Amazon deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023) is finally worth buying again

Last year, in September, Microsoft announced the third generation of Surface Laptop Go, the Surface Laptop Go 3. Neowin did a detailed breakdown of the specs and how it compares with the previous generation model. In terms of upgrades, the biggest one was memory, as 8GB and 16 GB options are now on offer.

It also had a newer CPU with an Intel 12th Gen (Alder Lake) i5 which was the first time Intel moved to its "Big-Bigger" Performance Hybrid architecture where it mixed Big E-cores with Bigger P-cores.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 was launched for $799 for the 8 gig variant but is currently at a discounted price of just $599 (buying link under the specs list below). The full specs of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 are given below:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U Processor

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory and storage: Memory options: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage options: Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 256GB

Display: Touchscreen: 12.4” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color profile: sRGB and Enhanced Individually color-calibrated display Touch: 10-point multi-touch CorningFootnote® GorillaFootnote® Glass 3

Battery life: Up to 15 hours of typical device usage

Connections USB-C 3.2 (data, DisplayPort and charging) USB-A 3.1 3.5 mm headphone jack Surface Connect port

Software: Windows 11 Home Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial



Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at the link below:

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023) - 12.4" Touchscreen, Thin & Lightweight, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD SSD, with Windows 11, Platinum Color Copilot - XK1-00045: $599.99 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $799)

If this does not interest you, make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.