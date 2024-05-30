Get the Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for its lowest price at Amazon

If you get a Wi-Fi 7 wireless router for your home network, you should get the fastest possible data speeds. However, wireless routers are not only judged by speeds but by other factors as well. The Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router has a number of features that make it stand out from other Wi-Fi 7 routers.

Right now, the Netgear Orbi 970 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is available at its lowest price so far at $799.99 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount from its $899.99 MSRP.

This is a quad-band router (one at 2.4 Ghz, two at 5Ghz and one at 6 Ghz) that can offer combined download speeds of up to 26 Gbps. The router can connect up to 200 devices at once and has a huge wireless coverage of up to 3,300 square feet. The router includes 12 internal antennas and powerful amplifiers that offer 360 degrees of wireless signals.

If you buy more than one Netgear Orbi 970 mesh router, you can connect them to expand your Wi-Fi 7 signal even more. Not only that, but Netgear says that two of these mesh routers can connect with each other with a dedicated 5 GHz band and a shared 6 GHz band, which allows them to have 10 Gbps data speed between them.

In addition to the Wi-Fi 7 hardware, the router also has a 10 Gbps Internet port for connecting it to your modem. It also has a 10 Gbps Ethernet port so that you can connect it to your PC for fast download speeds. There are also four 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports to connect devices like a smart TV, a game console, and others.

Netgear also offers a free one-year subscription to its Armor security service, which provides protection directly in the router to all of its connected devices.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

