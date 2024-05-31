Sony PlayStation State of Play wrap up - Alien is coming to PSVR 2 and more

Sony held its latest State of Play streaming event earlier today, showing off a number of upcoming games that will be released in 2024 and 2025 for its PlayStation 5 console and also for the PC and Sony's PSVR 2 virtual reality headset. We have already reported on Concord coming in August and the PC version of God of War Ragnarök that's due in September. Let's go over some of what else was revealed.

Alien Rogue Incursion - PSVR 2

Developer Survios will bring the Alien horror-sci-fi franchise to the PSVR 2 headset in a new game due sometime in late 2024.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins - PS5

The latest game in the hack-and-slash Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warrior series looks pretty good in its first trailer. However, we will have to wait until 2025 to play it.

Monster Hunter Wilds - PS5

Capcom showed off the first gameplay for the next game in its fantasy RPG series. It is also due out sometime in 2025.

Until Dawn remake - PS5 and PC

The remake of the narrative-based single player horror game, which uses Unreal Engine 5, is coming to the PS5 and PC sometime in the fall of 2024.

Where Winds Meet - PS5

Developer Everstone Studio is making this just-announced open world adventure RPG. It does not currently have a release date.

Ballad of Antara - PS5

This is a just-announced fantasy action RPG from TipsWorks Studio and Infoldgames, It's coming in 2025.

Astro Bot - PS5

Astro Bot the (sort of) PS5 controller mascot is getting a much bigger game. It's also due out fairly soon, on September 6.

Skydance’s Behemoth - PSVR 2

Skydance will release this PSVR 2 exclusive fantasy game, where you have to battle and defeat massively tall creatures. It's due out this fall.

Marvel Rivals - PS5 (and Xbox Series X/S)

The previously revealed PC superhero team shooter from Netease Games is also coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as the PC. The PS5 will get a closed beta test in July.

Infinity Nikki - PS5

This is an open-world dress-up adventure game from Infoldgames that will have a beta test in the third quarter of 2024.

Unfortunately, we did not get any info on what Naughty Dog might be working on, nor any more info on the Wolverine game that's being developed at Insomniac.