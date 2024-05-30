God of War Ragnarök announced for PC with enhancements, launches in September

Sony hosted the latest edition of its State of Play event today, giving looks at upcoming games to PlayStation platforms for 30 minutes. However, one of the announcements was purely dedicated to PC, with another port being unveiled. Confirming previous leaks, Sony is finally bringing God of War Ragnarök to PC, less than two years after the title's launch on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as an exclusive. Watch the announce trailer on YouTube here (age restricted), which features footage captured on PC, though with some spoilers.

The Santa Monica Studio-developed title is coming to PC on September 19, 2024, and Jetpack Interactive is the studio behind the porting process. This is the same studio that handled the first game's porting process to PC in 2022. Today's announcement also confirms rumors that were circulating regarding the title being the next port coming from PlayStation studios.

The PC version of Ragnarök is touting some nifty features much like other Sony ports too. First up, the title will feature unlocked frame rates and true 4K resolution support for the first time, unlocking the "full potential of the cinematic no-cut camera as you travel through the stunning vistas of the Nine Realms to do battle against deadly foes in the forms of Norse gods and monsters."

Ultra-widescreen support for those with compatible monitors will be available too, with 21:9 and even 32:9 aspect ratios being supported. The developer is going all out with upscaling tech too. Nvidia's latest DLSS release, version 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XESS 1.3 will all be supported at launch, letting almost all PC players utilize any of the supported technologies to gain more frames.

As expected, the Valhalla expansion that landed free to all PlayStation 5 players late last year is coming to PC as well. It added a rogue-lite experience to the game, on top of the critically acclaimed campaign, that focuses on randomized and tough battles to face as Kratos.

Despite being a single-player experience, Sony makes it clear in the announcement that "Account for PlayStation Network is required" to play God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök is out on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 19, and pre-orders are available now. There is a Digital Deluxe version available for order too, which adds early access to some upgrades, cosmetic content, as well as the game's soundtrack and a mini artbook to the mix. System requirements and more details about the port will be revealed later.