Save big on LG UltraGear PC gaming monitors at or near all time price lows at Amazon

LG makes some of the best gaming PC monitors in the industry with its UltraGear brand. Right now, several of them can be bought at or near all-time price lows at Amazon so you can save some money while also upping your monitor.

Right now, the LG UltraGear 49-inch curved and ultrawide gaming PC monitor is priced at just $896.99 at Amazon. That's a big $403 discount from its normal $1,299 price tag. The 5,120 x 1,440 monitor has a 1000R curved display and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It also has a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The monitor also has LG's Enhanced Gaming GUI so you can make quick adjustments to the monitor for the best settings for first-person shooter games, real-time strategy games, and more. It also comes with other gaming features like an FPS counter, a built-in crosshair and more.

The monitor also supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) so you can hook it up to two video sources and see them both on the same screen.

If you still want a big gaming monitor, but one not quite as big as a 49-inch screen, the LG UltraGear 34-inch curved PC monitor is available for an all-time price low of $546.99. That's a big $203 discount from its normal $749.99 price tag.

The 3,440 x 1,440 resolution monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate, which can be pushed up to 160Hz. It supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for minimal screen tearing while playing high-end games.

Here's a look at some of the LG UltraGear gaming PC monitors with deep discounts on Amazon at the moment:

