iPhone 14 outsells iPhone 14 Pro models in Q2 2023, becomes best-selling OLED

According to a new Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) report, Apple's iPhone 14 was the top-selling OLED smartphone globally in Q2 2023, capturing 15.3% of the total revenue share. This comes as a surprise, given that the cheaper non-Pro iPhone models typically sell less than the Pro versions.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 surpassed sales of even the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, which accounted for just 10.7% revenue share in Q2. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 Pro captured a 9.2% share.

This represents a reversal from the year's first quarter when the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling iPhone variant. Industry observers suggest customers jumped at the Pro models for their exclusive features like the Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and always-on display.

In total, OLED smartphone shipments were up 4% quarter-over-quarter and 1% year-over-year. Apple maintained its lead position with a 32% share, though down from 39% last quarter. Samsung took second place with a 23% share.

Notably, the two-year-old iPhone 13 ranked second among individual models with an 11.1% share, beating out the newer iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14: 15.3% iPhone 13: 11.1% iPhone 14 Pro Max: 10.7% iPhone 14 Pro: 9.2% Samsung S23 Ultra: 5.2%

The report signals slowing demand for existing iPhone 14 models as consumers hold out for the iPhone 15 lineup expected later this year. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to see more significant upgrades over their predecessors.

Last week we reported that the A17 Bionic will have 6 CPU and 6 GPU cores running at 3.7 GHz. This would be a slight increase from the A16's 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. The A17 is also rumored to support 6GB of LPDDR5 DRAM, the same amount as the A16.

Despite the sequential declines, Apple still dominates the OLED smartphone market. But the surprising growth of the iPhone 14 base model shows consumer interest for lower-cost options.