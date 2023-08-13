Get these XPG internal Gen4 SSDs for all time low prices at Amazon for a very limited time

Internal SSDs are already seeing all-time low prices right now. However, during this Amazon lighting deal sale, you can go even lower with the XPG GAMMIX SSD thanks to some extra digital coupons.

Right now, you can get the XPG 4TB GAMMIX S70 Blade PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSD for only $229.99. However, there is also a $30 digital coupon on the Amazon listing page. That means the price of this 4TB Gen4 SSD is just $199.99 during this lighting deal.

All the XPG GAMMIX internal SSDs will perform with read speeds of 7,400 MB/s and write speeds of 6,800 MB/s when connected to a Gen4-supported motherboard. If it is connected to a Gen3-supported motherboard, read speeds will be 3,400 MB/s and write speeds will be 3,000 MB/s.

You can also use the XPS GAMMIX SSD to expand the onboard storage of your Sony PlayStation 5 game console. Inside the PS5, the XPG GAMMIX SSD will have read speeds of up to 6,100 MB/s. The SSD is backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty.

In addition to the 4TB model, the 2TB and 1TB versions also have low prices on their own, plus their own digital coupons. Here's a look at these discounts.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

