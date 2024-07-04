Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save massive $500 on Apple's 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro laptops with 36GB and 48GB of memory

The MacBook Pro 16 2023

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max processor, Apple's most powerful laptop to date, is currently sold on Amazon with a massive $500 discount. You can get this macOS-powered computer with 1TB SSD and either 36GB or 48GB of unified memory at a new all-time low price.

Apple's MacBook Pro 16 laptop, as the name suggests, has a 16-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate support. Its M3 Max processor has 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores for high performance in professional applications and other tasks. Also, 36GB or 48GB of shared memory gives plenty of room for high-demanding workflows.

The MacBook Pro 16 2023

Other features in the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro include a backlit keyboard with TouchID, a massive haptic trackpad, a 1080p webcam with Center Stage support, and up to 22 hours of battery life (the exact usage will depend on what tasks you throw at this computer). Ports-wise, you get a MagSafe for charging, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card reader, an audio jack, and an HDMI port.

As for colors, you get to pick between Silver and Space Black. Both color variants are now discounted.

