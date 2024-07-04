Get this TerraMaster F4-423 4-Bay NAS for an all time low price with digital coupon

If you are looking to create a home media server, or maybe you need a small server set up for your small business, you should check out the NAS enclosures made by TerraMaster. Right now, you can get a 4-bay NAS enclosure from TerraMaster for its lowest price ever at Amazon with a digital coupon.

The TerraMaster F4-423 4-Bay High Performance NAS is currently listed at $459.99, which normally would be its all-time low price. However, if you enable the $70 digital coupon on the product's Amazon listing, you cut the price down to $389.99.

This NAS enclosure is designed to hold up to 80TB of total NAS storage. Each of its four bays can support up to 20TB NAS hard drives. The enclosure can work with 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch SATA hard drives and also 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. There's also an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot, which can enable SSD cache acceleration.

TerraMaster makes it easy to put these hard drives inside with its tool-free installation. Its small size allows it to be stored either vertically or horizontally, so you can place it almost anywhere.

Inside, the enclosure includes an Intel N5095 Quad-core 2.0GHz CPU. It also has 4GB of RAM that can be expanded to 32GB, along with two 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports. The NAS enclosure supports a number of different backup applications to save your data, and it can also be used as a multimedia server with support for Plex, Emby, and others.

