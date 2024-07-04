Check out some early Amazon Prime Day discounts on lots of digital movies and TV shows

While today is the July 4th Independence Day holiday in the US, it's also just 12 days until the 2024 edition of the Amazon Prime Day sales event on July 16-17. While we will have to wait until the event begins to get the majority of the big discounts, there are some deals that are already live for Prime members.

Just a reminder: If you are not a Prime member yet, you can sign up now and use the service free for 30 days. You can cancel your membership before the trial period ends and pay nothing, while still being able to participate in Prime Day.

Right now, Prime members can get big discounts on digital movies and TV shows in the Prime Video store, from recent box office hits to classic films and series. Here's a look at just some of the movies and shows that have deep price cuts exclusively for Prime members

Movies

TV Shows

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.