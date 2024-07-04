Vivaldi 6.8 for iOS is out with tab improved ad blocker and new personalization

Vivaldi has announced a big update for its browser on iOS. Version 6.8 has landed with a bunch of useful improvements, such as new customization options, better ad-blocking capabilities, tab management improvements, and more.

The latest update to Vivaldi brings new ways for you to personalize the browser, with a customizable button in the address bar and easier Start Page customization. We have also made several improvements to our Ad Blocker and enabled Bookmark nickname matching.

With Vivaldi 6.8 on iOS, users can check out a new user interface for inactive tabs. It is now easier to spot inactive tabs and specify when the browser should turn a tab into an inactive one. By default, the period is set to 21 days, but you can set a custom value. All inactive tabs are now available in a folder above your tabs.

Vivaldi also allows you to open bookmarks, history, and reading list items in the background to stay on the current screen. Hold a link and select "Open in New Background Tab." Speaking of bookmarks, you can now assign nicknames to your favorites. To give a bookmark a nickname, go to the bookmarks UI, tap and hold a bookmark, tap edit, and then assign a nickname. Bookmark nicknames will appear in the drop-down menu when you enter a website address.

New customization options in Vivaldi 6.8 for iOS include the ability to create Speed Dial groups and specify how they appear on the home page. Finally, Vivaldi for iOS now features an improved and more efficient ad blocker.

You can find the complete list of changes in Vivaldi 6.8 in a blog post on the official website.

As an online publication, Neowin also relies on ads for operating costs, and if you use an ad blocker, we'd appreciate being whitelisted. In addition, we have an ad-free subscription for $28 a year, which is another way to show support!