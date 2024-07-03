Get this Asus ZenScreen portable 15.6-inch USB monitor for its lowest price ever of $159

Many people would like to have a second display for their PC set up at home, at work, and even if they are traveling. For people in one or more of those categories, having a portable monitor is a huge asset. Asus makes a number of these portable monitors, and right now one of them has hit a new all time low price.

The 15.6-inch Asus ZenScreen portable USB monitor is currently priced at just $159 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever but it's also a huge $140 discount from its $299 MSRP.

This portable IPS monitor has a 1080 resolution and gets both its power and its video signal from a USB port. The monitor can connect directly to a notebook that has a USB-C port. It can also connect to a notebook with a USB-A port with its USB Type-C to A adapter and an installed DisplayLink driver

The monitor itself weights just 1.7 pounds which makes it easier if you need to travel with both your notebook and your second monitor. It also comes with a Smart Cover to protect the screen when traveling and can also serve as a kickstand when you use the display with your notebook. The smart cover can also allow the monitor to be positioned from a landscape mode to a vertical portrait mode.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.