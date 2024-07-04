Amazon Deal: LG 9.1.5 / 7.1.3 Dolby Atmos, DTS:X wireless subwoofer soundbars are cheap

Regular readers of Neowin are probably aware of the recent audio system-related deals we have been covering. These have included several AV receivers (AVRs), including the excellent Marantz SR8015 11.2 channel AVR, which is still on sale. Outside of those, we have also covered high-end HTIB sound bar models like the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. For those who are not looking for a home cinema experience and instead want something for listening to loud music or partying at a fraction of that price, consider the Pyle 4-piece mini HiFi for $360.

Similar to the Nakamichi systems lined above, many people nowadays look at soundbar systems with wireless subwoofers as they are easy to set up, take up less space and sound quite decent.

LG S95TR 9.1.5

In case you want options other than those Nakamichi ones, you can consider LG's S95TR and S90TR, which are new models but are getting discounted already. The former, which is the flagship, debuted at an original MSRP of $1499.99, making the current discounted price a great deal (buying links under the specs list below).

The S95TR is rated for an output of 810 watts RMS, while the S90TR is 670 watts. The key specs and features of the soundbars are given below:

S95TR Center: 35 W

Front: 35W

Rear: 40W x 2

Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

Surround: 35W x 2

Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

Bluetooth: Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

Optical Input: Yes

USB Host: Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

HDMI eARC: Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes S90TR Center: 35 W

Rear: 50W x 2

Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

Surround: 35W x 2

Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

Bluetooth: Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

Optical Input: Yes

USB Host: Yes

Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

HDMI eARC: Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes

Get the LG soundbars with wireless subwoofers at the links below:

LG S95TR, 9.1.5 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speaker Included, TV Synergy, WOW Orchestra, Wireless Connection to TV, WOW Interface (2024 New Model): $996.99 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $1499.99)

LG S90TR, 7.1.3 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speaker Included, TV Synergy, WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, WOWCAST Built-in (2024 New Model): $796.99 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $899.99)

