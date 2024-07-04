Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11 get big firmware updates with display fixes and other changes

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for its Copilot+ PCs. The Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11 received a bunch of fixes to resolve problems with display distortion when HDR is on and flickering during the initial setup, audio jitter when under heavy load, and other issues.

The following update is available for Surface Laptop (7th Edition) and Surface Pro (11th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Fixes a problem that causes momentary color distortion when waking from sleep or rebooting with HDR enabled.

Addresses a potential horizontal white line flicker during the initial device setup.

Resolves an issue where customized accessibility settings for mouse would reset after reboot.

Resolves an issue where audio playback fails after connecting a Bluetooth headset.

Addresses intermittent audio jittering under heavier system workload.

Improves interoperability with USB 3 devices when connected to a USB-C Power Delivery charger.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

Surface Pro 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 24H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

You can update your Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Manual installation packages are not available for ARM-powered Surface devices.

Before you install the latest update, back up important data since Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable. If things go wrong, get the official Surface recovery images that will help you resuscitate your computer.

Both Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 start at $999 for their base configurations. Both devices have a six-year lifecycle, which grants them support and firmware updates until at least June 18, 2030.