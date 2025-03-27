Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB/2TB SSD is an epic deal as it no longer drops speeds & slows down

Neowin · with 1 comment

SK hynix Platinum P41 NVMe SSD promo image

The SK hynix P41 SSD is currently on sale for a great price in case you are in the market for a fast NVMe SSD, as it is priced at its lowest ever (purchase link towards the end of the article).

This Gen4 SSD promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7000MB/s and 6500MB/s, respectively. Meanwhile, the sequential read and write speeds are rated at up to 1400K IOPS and 1300K IOPS, respectively. Both the 1TB and 2TB variants feature a 1GB DDR4 DRAM cache as well, which is meant to improve write caching and random access times.

Hynix says that the drive can operate at temperatures of up to 70 °C and thus you should opt for a heatsink if you intend to do data transfers for longer periods at a time. That should not be a problem, as the P41 Platinum is based on 176-layer TLC NAND and has a rated endurance of up to 1200 TBW (terabytes written) for 2TB and 750 TBW for 1TB.

Make sure to update the firmware for the Platinum P41, as it fixes a throttling issue wherein the SSD would drop speeds after being used for several months (via Lower-Tone-3503 on Reddit).

Get the SK hynix Platinum P41 at the links below:

  • SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S, Compact SSD Form Factor - Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash: $129.99 (Amazon US)

  • SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S, Compact SSD Form Factor - Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash: $71.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Hogwarts Legacy screenshot
Next Article

Hogwarts Legacy reportedly no longer getting an expansion or Definitive Edition

Amazon Luna
Previous Article

EA games arrive at Amazon Luna cloud platform following "multi-year agreement"

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment