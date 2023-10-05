Snap up the Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader and digital notebook for its lowest price ever

The new Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event for Prime subscribers is coming soon, on October 10-11. However, you don't need a Prime membership to get some great deals on many of Amazon's hardware devices, some of which are at all-time low prices.

That includes the Amazon Kindle Scribe Reader and digital notebook Right now, you can get the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage and a basic pen stylus for $264.99, or $75 off its normal $339.99 price. The 32GB version with the Premium Pen is priced right now at $304.99, or $85 off its $389.99 price. Finally, the 64GB model, again with a Premium Pen, is priced at $329.99 or $90 off its $419.99 MSRP.

The Kindle Scribe can, of course, be used as a great eReader. Its 10.2-inch Paperwhite display lets you read eBooks even in direct sunlight, and it will last for months on a single charge while reading.

However, the Kindle Scribe's big feature is that you can write digitally on the display. You can use the included stylus to make notes while you read a book. You can also use it to write journals, draw artwork, create lists, make notes on PDF or Microsoft Word files, and more.

The 16GB version comes with a Basic Pen for writing, but the 32GB and 64GB models come with a Premium Pen that has a dedicated eraser. It also features a shortcut button, which you can use for certain features, such as switching between normal pen use and a highlighter.

We should also mention that you can buy any of the Kindle Scribe Readers and, for a limited time, get a free three-month subscription to Amazon Kindle Unlimited. In fact, this deal is available for anyone, regardless of if they get a Kindle or not. It offers access to millions of ebooks books on demand, plus digital magazines and more. It normally costs $11.99 a month and you can cancel at any time before the free three-month offer ends.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

