Get these PNY Gen4 internal SSDs for their lowest prices ever on Amazon

If you are cash-strapped right now but still need to upgrade your PC's onboard storage, there are a lot of affordable products that can help you out. They are not the latest or the fastest storage solutions, but they will be able to get the job done for you.

An example of this kind of product is the PNY CS2140 Gen4 internal solid-state drive products. Right now, the 1TB model is at its all-time low price of only $39.99 at Amazon. That's also a $10 discount off its normal $49.99 MSRP. The 2TB model is at a near all-time low price of just $79.99. That's a $20 price cut from its normal $99.99 MSRP.

Both models have read speeds of 3,600 MB/s and write speeds of 3,200 MB/s. While a number of other Gen4 internal SSDs are faster, these products are also more expensive. The PNY CS2140 SSDs are also still far faster than normal old-fashioned hard drives.

You are also getting a limited 5-year warranty on these internal SSDs, which should offer some protection in case anything happens to go wrong with these products.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

Also, get ready to see a lot more deals links on our site over the next week as we get ready for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day event. This is kind of a second "Prime Day" event, and it will happen on October 10-11.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.