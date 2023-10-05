Commandos: Origins brings back the retro tactics series, also coming to Game Pass

The Commandos series of real-time tactics games debuted in the late 90s, offering players strategic stealth experiences featuring a cast of characters with unique abilities. While the series has been on ice for almost 20 years, a brand-new entry has been announced that brings back the familiar faces for a new adventure titled Commandos: Origins.

The isometric-view strategy game will offer over 10 missions set during WW2. The original characters are returning to tell the tale of how the Commandos squad was formed. Players can utilize the Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Driver, Marine, and the Spy in whatever tactics they come up with for completing objectives.

Two-player cooperative play has also been confirmed as a new feature, available in both online and local split-screen modes. Claymore Game Studios is developing this new venture.

"From the icy plains of the Arctic to the vast deserts of Africa, from the western coastlines of Europe to the Eastern front, it’s up to you to lead your commandos to success in high-risk missions," says the developer regarding the setting. "Guide them in their fight against the growing Nazi occupation which is menacing the free world."

Known for its strategy and management games, publisher Kalypso Media gained the rights to the Commandos franchise back in 2018 when it bought up several franchises made by Pyro Studios. Remasters of early Commandos games followed soon, though keep in mind Origins is slated to be a completely new entry with a fresh storyline.

Here's a rundown of features listed on its store page:

Challenging Real Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay : Make the best use of your Commandos’ unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

: Make the best use of your Commandos’ unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows. An extraordinary team : Featuring 6 infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O’Hara “the Green Beret”, Thomas “the Sapper” Hancock, Francis T. “the Sniper” Woolridge, Samuel “the Driver” Brooklyn, James “the Marine” Blackwood, and Rene “the Spy” Duchamp and lead them to success.

: Featuring 6 infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O’Hara “the Green Beret”, Thomas “the Sapper” Hancock, Francis T. “the Sniper” Woolridge, Samuel “the Driver” Brooklyn, James “the Marine” Blackwood, and Rene “the Spy” Duchamp and lead them to success. Many paths to victory : The detailed, varied and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reach your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

: The detailed, varied and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reach your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success! On your mark : A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

: A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets. Fight on all fronts : Play through more than 10 missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

: Play through more than 10 missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise. There is no I in team: Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

Commandos: Origins has a 2024 launch window attached to it. It is coming to PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers will also be gaining the title on day one.