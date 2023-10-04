Don't miss the Amazon Fire TV Cube for its lowest price ever, better than Nvidia Shield

We are now less than a week away from Amazon Big Deal Days. The big sales event that's similar to Prime Day will be held on October 10-11 for Amazon Prime members. You can sign up and use it for free for 30 days to take advantage of all the big discounts next week.

Even though Prime Big Deal Dales is still about 6 days away, Amazon has lowered the prices on lots of its own products already. Some of them are at all-time low prices. That's the case for the Amazon Fire TV Cube. The streaming device is currently priced at just $109.99. That's also a $30 discount from its normal $139.99 MSRP.

The Fire TV Cube offers hands-free support for Alexa voice commands. No need to hold a remote; you can use your voice to turn your TV on, launch apps, search for movies and TV shows, and more. You can even connect your cable box to the Fire TV Cube with its HDMI port and control live TV with the streaming box.

Inside, the Fire TV Cube has an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and WiFi 6E wireless hardware for fast streaming of movies and TV shows with its Fire TV OS. It also streams at up to 4K resolution at 60fps (AV1 as well) and supports Dolby Vision and HDR for a better video experience, along with Dolby Atmos audio. Even the far more expensive Nvidia Shield TV Pro does not support all the latest codecs.

Amazon has also discounted some of its other Fire TV devices. That includes the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $17.99 and the standard Fire TV Stick for $19.99, a new all-time price low. Both sticks are great for older TVs with HD resolution displays.

One other thing is that the purchase of any new Fire TV devices gets you six free months of the MGM+ streaming services.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.