Following RX 7600, AMD selling Ryzen 6 core 5600X, 8 core 5700X AM4 CPUs for lowest prices

The hardware side of the PC market has seen some amazing deals and discounts over the last several months. Storage products, especially SSDs, both SATA and NVMe, have seen price drops by a lot, and from time, other components like graphics cards and processors have joined in too. Last night, we covered some great deals from both AMD and Nvidia wherein both the RX 7600 as well as the RTX 4060, the two best current-gen 1080p gaming cards have seen drops in prices.

Following that AMD and Amazon are offering a couple of the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 SKUs at the lowest prices ever.

The deals come in the form of the Ryzen 5000 series parts which are based on the Zen 3 architecture and consist of the 8-core 5700X, which is down to just $170 and 6-core 5600X which is at $149. These are the fastest generation of AM4 processors as the Ryzen 7000 chips require socket AM5 boards.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

