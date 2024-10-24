uBlock Origin alternative AdGuard fixes Windows-induced BSOD, promises dark mode everywhere

Earlier this week, Brave made a big promise that it would continue supporting uBlock Origin in a response to a social media post about Chrome "permanently disabling" the extension as Google deems it as unsupported.

That is not the case for Adguard though as it already has the Manifest V3 (MV3) extension in place since August of 2022. With the latest Adguard for Windows update that was released today, version 7.19, the software gets the ability to modify any webpage and add a dark theme to it using Userstyles.

AdGuard has explained how it will work:

Userstyles are custom themes that allow you to change how web pages look in your browser without modifying their content. They work by adding CSS styles to the website’s existing styles. To add a userstyle, go to Settings → Extensions → Add → Import from file or URL. Feeling creative? Click Add → Create userstyle.

Aside from that, the update also brings multiple improvements and fixes including one related to a blue screen of death (BSOD) due to the Windows NETIO SYS system driver which is a network driver and is required by AdGuard to filter network traffic. The ad blocker says that updated drivers for both Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) and Transport Driver Interface (TDI) have been integrated.

The full list of changes fixes and improvements is given below:

Improvements Added userstyles support #5179

Added support for the Floorp browser #5164

Updated translation of the Fanboy’s Annoyance List description #5205 Fixes AdGuard causes a BSOD related to the Microsoft driver netio.sys #5169

#5169 AdGuard DNS filter doesn’t work after re-enabling the DNS module #5146

Dark theme missing in search bars for context menu #5157

Disable Windows OS ads feature appears in Windows 10 #5193

feature appears in Windows 10 #5193 Double-click doesn’t work in Blocklist and Allowlist #5175

Minor dark theme UI issue with scrollbar background in Filter Editor #4679

Main window always opens at system start-up #5227

Filtering log shows $permission rule instead of an appropriate filter name when blocking an HTML element #5231

instead of an appropriate filter name when blocking an HTML element #5231 HTML requests are not displayed in the filtering log if there is a rule with the $generichide modifier #5213 CoreLibs (Filtering engine) CoreLibs updated to v1.16.44 #5242 Improvements Enable post-quantum cryptography when it’s used by the filtered app #1916 Fixes AdGuard content script is blocked by CSP on uber.com #1903

AdGuard content script is blocked by CSP on #1903 GM_xmlhttpRequest doesn’t support the Referer header #1899

Impossible to log in at sony.de in Firefox when AdGuard is enabled #1867 Scriptlets (JavaScript enhancement for filtering rules) updated to v1.11.27 Improvements Added allowed and denied values to set-local-storage-item #445

and values to #445 Added line number support for inlineScript and injectedScript to abort-on-stack-trace #439

and to #439 Added checked and unchecked values to set cookie #444

and values to #444 Added reload option to trusted-click-element #301 Fixes log-on-stack-trace — player did not work on deltabit.co #384 DnsLibs (DNS filtering engine) updated to v2.5.41 ContentScript updated to v2.0.6 UserscriptsWrapper updated to v1.2.24

You can download the app from its official website here. Also, note that this version of AdGuard is the last one to support Windows 7 and 8.1 and thus if you don't want to upgrade to a newer Windows, like 11, which requires a new PC, according to the official recommendation of Microsoft, you should stick to this release.