TECH_BARGAINS 11/13: Sony, Nikon, Canon mirrorless cameras, and more best tech deals today

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems (Check the full list of recent audio deals here).
Aside from those, you can also consider discounts on cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply). The full list of featured deals is given below:
SilverStone FS303-12G Two 5.25" Bay to Three 3.5" SAS-12G / SATA 6Gbit/s trayless hot-swap cage, SST-FS303B-12G: $92.75 (Amazon US)
Rosewill 2U Server Chassis Rackmount Case, 4X 3.5 Bays, 2X 2.5 Devices, ATX Compatible, Up to 4X 80mm Fans, 2X USB 3.0, Silver/Black - RSV-Z2850U: $94.99 (Amazon US)
G.SKILL RDDR4 32GB PC 3600 CL18 KIT (2x16GB) 32GVK Ripjaws: $66.73 (Amazon US)
Lian Li Edge Series-1000W Full Modular Power Supply-80 Plus Platinum-ATX 3.0, 3.1-PCIE 5.1-L-Shape Design for Dual Chamber Case-120mm FDB Fan-Supports up to 4X USB Devices-Black (EG1000BE.US): $169.74 (Amazon US)
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Optical Mouse - LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches, LIGHTSYNC RGB, HERO 25K gaming sensor, compatible with PC - macOS/Windows - White: $112.09 (Amazon US)
Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens Kit: $2264.99 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 7000 CL34 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - White (CMP32GX5M2X7000C34W): $159.99 (Amazon US)
Canon RF 15-35mm F/2.8 L is USM: $2183.38 (Amazon US)
Sony SEL E Mount 20TC 2X Teleconverter - White: $576.26 (Amazon US)
ZEISS Terra ED Pocket Binoculars Compact, Waterproof, and Fast Focusing with Coated Glass for Optimal Clarity in All Weather Conditions for Bird Watching, Hunting, Sightseeing: $274.99 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14, 256GB, Midnight - Unlocked (Renewed Premium): $596.51 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Object Tracking Sound Lite, Motion Xcelerator, Slim Design, Gaming Hub, Alexa Built-in (QN55Q60D, 2024 Model): $497.99 (Amazon US)
Roku 55" Plus Series Smart TV & Wireless Soundbar Bundle - RokuTV Audio: $527.99 (Amazon US)
Google Pixel 9 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Gemini, 24-Hour Battery, Advanced Camera, and 6.3" Actua Display - Wintergreen - 128 GB: $549.00 (Amazon US)
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Quick-Charge Feature, 50-Hr Battery Playtime, Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Sound Personalization, Touch Controls - White: $149.95 (Amazon US)
Amazon Basics Thunderbolt4/USB4 Docking Station, 3X Downstream TBT4 (Dual Display), 1xUSB A 3.1, Black, 4.76 x 2.84 x 0.86 inches: $102.99 (Amazon US)
