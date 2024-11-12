This Apple 2024 MacBook Air is at its lowest price of $1,299 on Amazon

Apple often gets slated by Neowin readers for selling computers with 8 GB of memory, which is deemed too low today. If you think they're right and want a new MacBook Air with 16 GB of memory, then check out this deal on the 15-inch Apple 2024 MacBook Air, which is at its lowest price on Amazon. This M3-powered MacBook usually costs $1,499, but right now, you can save $200 and pay $1,299.

That's a saving of 13% and marks its lowest-ever price on Amazon. This price drop earns the MacBook the Amazon Choice stamp, which tells customers this is an excellently priced product with great reviews. It scores 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Some of the main highlights of this MacBook Air include 16 GB of unified memory, 512 GB SSD, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, and the M3 chip, which supports Apple Intelligence.

This MacBook Air comes with Touch ID support as well as a backlit keyboard so you can be productive at night. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port, which prevents your laptop from being pulled off the table if you trip over the wire.

Did you know that in the United States, around 26% of computers run macOS, however, 51% of phones are running iOS. This mismatch suggests that many iPhone users run Windows, but by getting this MacBook Air, you benefit from integrative features between your Apple devices such as sending texts from your Mac, starting an email on your phone and finishing it on your Mac, and much more.

Some other notable features of this MacBook Air include 18-hour battery life, which should see you through the work day and then some. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, so you can have a great call and media experience.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.