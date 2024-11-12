Epic announces Fortnite OG throwback mode is coming back permanently to the battle royale

Epic Games' battle royale behemoth Fortnite has gone through an enormous amount of changes since its launch in 2017, but the studio gave fans a taste of the original experience last year. Dubbed Fortnite OG, the seasonal update arrived as a part of Chapter 4, adding back the classic map, weapons, and gameplay elements. Being only a taste, the mode was available for a short period. But it's soon returning as a permanent addition.

"OG is coming BACK and is here to stay," announced Epic today via social media. "Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons."

Fortnite OG is slated to become a permanent part of the free-to-play Fortnite experience on December 6 across all platforms. Leaks say that Epic will bring back the first 10 seasons of the battle royale to the OG mode, with each one rotating in monthly. Both Zero Build and build mode will reportedly be supported too.

With this launch, the company is probably hoping to replicate the massive success it saw when Fortnite OG launched last year. At its peak, Fortnite saw over 44.7 million players login and enjoy the throwback mode, making November 4, 2023, the most active day ever for the game. Over 102 million hours of play had been logged in just in that 24 hour period too.

Keep in mind that even after Fortnite OG's launch on December 6, the standard battle royale and other modes will still be available in the game, so it's not replacing anything. The nostalgia-packed update arrives just as other battle royales are attempting the same thing. Apex Legends and Overwatch 2 are currently running seasons dedicated to bringing back the launch experience too.