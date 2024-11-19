WD gives even better offer with 4TB SN850X (heatsink) if you missed 2TB deal

Recently we covered the 2TB WD_BLACK SN850X (with heatsink) discount that was available for just $140, a price that was lowest in one year. Sadly, the deal is no longer live.

So if you missed out on that, WD (Western Digital) is giving you another chance to have a go but this time on the 4TB variant as the NVMe SSD is now available for just $270, its lowest price ever (purchase link under the specs list below).

WD SSD with heatsink

WD_BLACK SN850X is a high-performance model and came out on top in a performance degradation test compared to Samsung, Crucial, and more. And with 4TB, you will have ample space even for game installs and thus you can use it as a game drive too.

Meanwhile, although the 2TB heatsinked model of the SN850X is no longer at cheapest price, one can grab the non-heatsinked model at its 6-month low price.

The key specs of the 4TB/2TB SN850X are given below:

DRAM cache: 2GB LPDDR4 (4TB) || 2GB DDR4-3200 (2TB)

Sequential Read Performance: 7300MB/s

Sequential Write Performance: 6600MB/s

Random Read: 1200K IOPS

Random Write: 1200K IOPS

Endurance (TBW): 2400 (4TB) || 1200 (2TB)

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Get the 4TB SN850X (heatsink) at the link below:

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid State Drive with Heatsink - Works with PlayStation 5, Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS400T2XHE: $269.99 (Amazon US)

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS200T2X0E: $128.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.