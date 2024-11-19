Jedi: Survivor and Silent Hill 2 devs are working on fixing PS5 Pro graphical issues

Sony launched its mid-generation upgrade for the PlayStation 5 earlier this month, offering fans of the platform a higher performance variant should they want to experience their games at better resolutions and frame rates. As the launch approached, Sony revealed an official 55-game list that was touted as being "Pro-Enhanced" right out of the gate.

However, some games seem to be having some issues with the new hardware. Players have been reporting problems with the visuals for a couple of weeks now, affecting multiple games. This involves glitches like flickering and lighting being affected by shimmering artifacts surrounding player characters.

So far, the largest number of bug reports from users seems to stem from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Silent Hill 2 remake, and Alan Wake 2, all of which are Pro-Enhanced titles. Now, the development teams are starting to take notice.

We’re aware of issues with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 Pro and are actively investigating. — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) November 18, 2024

In a social media post, EA's Star Wars account posted an update saying, "We’re aware of issues with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 Pro and are actively investigating." Developer Respawn should have an update about the changes it is making once its investigations are done.

Next, Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team also made a social media post about the issue. Replying to a user asking about PS5 Pro issues, the studio replied saying that it is "working on it".

We’re working on it! — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) November 18, 2024

According to the analysis team over at Digital Foundry, the visual issues seem to be coming from Sony's new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech. It is an AI-based upscaling solution by the company similar to Nvidia's DLSS solution on PC, which aims to boost frame rates without much of a hit to image clarity.