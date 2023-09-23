Get the new Amazon Fire TV soundbar for $15 off with promo code now

Earlier this week, Amazon announced a bunch of new hardware devices. They included the all-new Amazon Fire TV soundbar, and right now you can get this new speaker for your TV for a discounted price.

The Amazon Fire TV soundbar normally costs $119.99, but you can cut that price down by $15 by putting in the promo code FTVSB at checkout. This will bring the Amazon Fire TV soundbar down to just $105.99.

The soundbar has a compact design that's just 24 inches in length. Its dual speakers, combined with its DTS Virtual:X support, offer owners 3D spatial audio support without having to buy a ton of surrounding speakers for your living room. Plus it has Dolby Audio support as well for high-quality sound. It also supports Bluetooth so you can connect your smartphone and stream your favorite music on the soundbar.

The soundbar is designed to work with Amazon Fire TV smart televisions, along with TVs that have Fire TV streaming sticks. You will be able to use the Fire TV remote to control both the soundbar and the TV or streaming stick.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar for $105.99 ($15 off MSRP with promo code FTVSB)

You should also check out the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K that was just announced with support for WiFi 6 speeds and more for $49.99, or the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, with WiFi 6E wireless speeds and the new Fire TV Ambient Experience for showing over 2,000 pieces of artwork and photography, for $59.99. Plus purchasing a new Fire TV streaming stick or smart TV gets you six free months of the MGM+ streaming service, which normally costs $5.99 a month.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.