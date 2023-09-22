Get the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Logitech continues to be one of the best companies for PC gaming accessories, including its lineup of mice products. One of their best gaming mouse devices is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

The Logitech G502 X Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is priced at Amazon for $109.85, which is indeed the lowest price for the mouse ever at the retailer. However, right now there's also a digital coupon on the mouse's Amazon listing that brings its price down at checkout by an additional $10. That means the mouse's price is only $99.85 at the moment.

The Logitech G502 X Lightspeed, as the name suggests, uses the company's Lightspeed wireless technology for low latency responses while players use it in games. The battery should last up to 140 hours on a single charge while using the Lightspeed wireless dongle.

It also has a 25,600 DPI optical sensor, which can be adjusted on the fly with the mouse's DPI button. That button can actually be reversed so it's closer to your thumb or it can be removed completely if you don't want to have that button at all.

The mouse's other buttons use hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology. They are supposed to combine the best part of the fast movement of an optical switch with the feel of a mechanical switch.

Even the mouse's scroll wheel can be adjusted. You can switch the wheel so it moves fast or you can set it up for a more precise ratcheting mode.

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $99.85 ($40.14 off MSRP with digital coupon)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.