Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro alleged prices leak ahead of the official launch

Google is planning to hold its annual Pixel launch event next month where the company is expected to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. However, Google seems to have trouble keeping the lid on as leaks keep pouring out information about the upcoming smartphones.

A new leak posted on X (formerly Twitter) has shed light on the pricing of the upcoming smartphones. According to Kamila Wojciechowska, Google Pixel 8 series will start at $699 while the Pixel 8 Pro will cost $899. From the leak, it looks like Google is bumping the price of the Pixel 8 by $100 while the Pro will retain the same price as the Pixel 7 Pro.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-



The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is - Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

The leak also gives us a bird's eye view of the differences between the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 8 series. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 8 series will feature Google's all-new Tensor G3 chipset which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 will also get a 120Hz variable refresh rate display, bumping it from the 90Hz display on the Pixel 7 which should improve its battery life.

Both the phones will also feature macro focus, something that was missing on Pixel 7 series, and the Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 48MP 5x telephoto camera along with a 48MP ultrawide camera. This, of course will be paired with 50MP main camera on both devices. In terms of software features, Google will be bundling Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Face Unblur, Night Sight, Real Tone, and more to improve the camera experience.

For security, Google is offering its VPN service to the Pixel 8 series owners, which is usually reserved for Google One subscribers. Do remember that, Google VPN is available in only selected countries so not everyone may be able to take advantage of it. Google will also offer a Fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock as biometric security options. It's not clear if Google plans to use Ultrasonic or Optical fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 8 series.

While most of the information regarding the Pixel 8 series seems to have been leaked online, it will still be interesting to see what Google has in store for us at the event.